Mumbai Local Train Murder: Accused Roshan Suvarna Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Police Probe Criminal Links | Video | File photo

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali on Monday remanded the accused, Roshan Suvarna, 30, to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with the stabbing death of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar on a Mumbai local train. The police are seeking the accused's call detail records (CDR) and will investigate whether he was in contact with any criminal gang. They will also probe his background as part of the investigation.





The investigation has revealed that Suvarna had obtained the knife around seven months ago from his friend, Tushar Sarvaiya, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in Mira Road. According to a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer, the accused had kept the knife with him for the past four to five months for self-defence. "He intended to use it if he got into an argument with someone," the officer said.

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The officer added that the police have recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime, blood-stained clothes and other incriminating material, all of which have been sent to the forensic laboratory for examination. The GRP has so far recorded the statements of around 15 to 20 witnesses, including Sarvaiya, as part of the investigation.



On June 23, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was allegedly stabbed three to four times in the abdomen and chest by Roshan Suvarna, 30, inside the first-class compartment of the Churchgate–Nallasopara fast local train between Andheri and Borivali railway stations. Lohar succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical treatment.