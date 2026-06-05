Mankhurd: 60-year-old arrested after assaulting a 4yr child

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Mankhurd area.

According to IANS, the accused was a neighbour of the victim. He allegedly lured the child into his house and later assaulted her.

After the crime, the accused also allegedly threatened the child. The victim reportedly informed her family. According to the Mumbai Police, the family immediately filed a complaint against the accused.

Meanwhile, in another separate case, a 44-year-old man was arrested days after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl inside a Metro lift at Dahanukarwadi Station in Kandivali.

The accused, identified as Doni Sarkar, had fled the city following the incident. He was caught by a team from Kandivali Police aboard the Gitanjali Express, which was heading to Howrah Junction in West Bengal.

According to a report by The Times of India, the accused was nabbed when the train halted at Raipur Junction in Chhattisgarh. He was reportedly attempting to flee to his hometown in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the incident took place on May 29 at around 11:50 a.m., when the girl was allegedly molested inside a lift at Dahanukarwadi Metro Station on the Yellow Line. According to an HT report, the accused was already present inside the lift and, upon seeing the girl enter alone, allegedly molested her by touching her inappropriately as the doors closed.

Moreover, terrified by the incident, the girl first approached metro staff for help and later went to the police station, where a case was registered against the accused.

However, the incident was later also confirmed by the officials of the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), who assured all possible assistance to the police in the investigation. The officials also handed over the CCTV footage to the police.

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