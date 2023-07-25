Various organisations held protests outside Dadar station against atrocities on women in Manipur | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Manipur natives in the city said that the central government needs to act fast on the grave issue which has gripped the northeastern state. The word “peace”, they said, was increasingly being frowned upon within Meitei-Kuki communities and those advocating peace were at risk of getting excommunicated as wounds ran deeper now. Apprehensive about the developments in their home state, they spoke to FPJ on Monday when Mumbaikars protested against the violence in Manipur. A series of press conferences and protests are lined up on the issue during the week.

“The nation was angry and shaken over the videos of women being paraded naked. That is a very narrow way of looking at the problem that has been ongoing for over 70 days,” said Huaie Mate, a Manipuri native in the city, adding that the country should feel the same for all the incidents which took place since the violence began.

Manipur Natives Fear Issue Will Engulf Other States If Not Controlled | Salman Ansari

Manipur Natives Fear Issue Will Engulf Other States If Not Controlled | Salman Ansari

Meitei-Kuki divide issue deeper

The likes of Mate said that the Meitei-Kuki divide had become deeper in the past few days. “There is no scope for peace anymore. Kukis feel they can't co-exist with Meiteis. There was a time I could visit Imphal or places where Meiteis were in larger numbers, but that feeling is gone now. What we have heard has sent shivers down our spine. Separate administration is the only soothing balm at this stage,” said Lily Lhungdim, another native from the Kuki-Zo community, who lives in Mumbai.

Natives said that the central government should send more army and provide for relief. “The situation needs to be controlled or else it will spiral into other states. No matter where people are from which communities, they should feel secure anywhere in India,” said Mangboi Mate, another Manipuri. It's time that the Centre sacks the chief minister and takes control of the issue, added Mate.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Violence Against Women In Manipur Dominates Discussion

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)