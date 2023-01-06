Man who duped Leela director also cheated his father & friend

Representative Image | Pixabay

The man who is accused of cheating a businessman of ₹35 lakh by pretending to be a senior RBI official, also duped his father and friend, the investigation revealed.

The accused took lakhs of rupees from his father and friend in the name of pursuing higher education. With this money, he used to roam in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and spent money on big hotels.

On Saturday, the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Tushar Sutar from Marine Drive. Sutar's interrogation revealed that he was preparing for the UPSC exam but was interested in travelling.

Sutar had taken ₹11 lakh from his father in the name of studies. However, feeling something fishy, his father asked for money back but Sutar returned only ₹9 lakh. He had taken Rs28 lakh from one of his friends, telling him that he has been selected in RBI and needs money to go to Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi for training.

Sutar had also told his friend that he has been selected for a management course at Howard University, so he needs more money. Meanwhile, the CIU officials presented Sutar before the court and sought an extension of his custody. Accepting the demand, the court has extended his remand till January 9.

The police also submitted to the court that Sutar used to call himself a senior officer of RBI and used to stay in big hotels. Whenever he comes to Mumbai, he stays at Trident Hotel.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Sutar for cheating Ashok Girdharilal Rajani, a director of Hotel Leela in Sahar, by posing as an RBI officer.

He told the complainant that he is a senior RBI officer and is currently on deputation to the Centre.

The accused promised to pass the victim's loan amount worth ₹13 crore after taking ₹35 lakh bribe from the hotelier.