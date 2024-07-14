Man Tampers With Passport To Hide Thailand Trips From Wife, Gets Arrested At Mumbai Airport

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai | File photo

Mumbai: A passenger was detained at Mumbai International Airport on Thursday, July 11, after immigration officials discovered he had tampered with 12 pages of his passport to hide previous travel records to Bangkok and Thailand. The passenger, identified as Tushar Pawar, aged 33, was arrested by Sahar police.

He confessed to altering his passport to avoid a confrontation with his wife, who was unaware of his three earlier trips to Thailand in 2023 and 2024, as per a report by Times of India.

Pawar, a graduate operating a logistics business, resides with his family in Satara. He is now in judicial custody and has been booked for cheating under the Indian Passport Act. An officer from the Sahar police station told TOI that Pawar was on an official trip to Thailand with a client when he was detained.

Woman Held For Assaulting Customs Official At Airport

In another incident reported recently, Sahar police arrested a 43-year-old woman from Chennai for allegedly assaulting a Customs officer at Mumbai Airport during a search. The incident occurred after a suspicious capsule was found in her handbag.

On July 7, at 3:50 am, Dhanlaxmi Shanmugan arrived at Mumbai Airport from Muscat. Customs officers, suspicious of her behavior, questioned her. Shanmugan, who only spoke Tamil, avoided answering questions. Upon scanning her luggage, officers found an egg-sized capsule wrapped in black tape in her handbag. She was taken to the Air Intelligence Unit office for further inquiry.

Woman Bites Official, Flushes Capsule

During the investigation, officer Shashkant Sabale attempted to wash the capsule, but Shanmugan tried to retrieve it. When unsuccessful, she bit Sabale’s finger, grabbed the capsule, and ran to the washroom, where she flushed it down the toilet. Shanmugan was apprehended and brought to Sahar police, where a case was registered. She was remanded to police custody for two days.