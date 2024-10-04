 Man Loses Rs 13 Lakh To Fraudsters Impersonating IAS Officer
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMan Loses Rs 13 Lakh To Fraudsters Impersonating IAS Officer

Man Loses Rs 13 Lakh To Fraudsters Impersonating IAS Officer

An electrician has filed a report with the police alleging that he was deceived by a scammer pretending to be the Managing Director of MSEDCL, IAS Lokesh Chandra, resulting in a loss of Rs 13 lakh.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Fraudster impersonating an IAS officer loot man for Rs 13 Lakh |

Mumbai: An electrical contractor has lodged a police complaint claiming that he was duped by a fraudster to the tune of Rs13 lakh by impersonating the MD of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL), IAS Lokesh Chandra.

The fraudster told the victim that he needed money for medical treatment of his relative and induced him to transfer the money online. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Dhule and his firm undertakes contracts for MSEDCL.

Read Also
Mumbai: 63-Yr-Old Businessman Loses ₹10.3 Lakh In Man-In-The-Middle Cyber Fraud During Transaction...
article-image

On September 13, he received a phone call from a man stating that the MD of MSEDCL had asked for the contact number of a contractor. He told the victim that he had given his name and number to the MD.

After some time, the victim received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Chandra and said that his uncle was hospitalised and he was in urgent need of money. The caller then sought Rs8 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder Road On Oct 5
PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder Road On Oct 5
Eminem To Become Grandpa, Rapper Announces Daughter Hailie Jade's Pregnancy In 'Temporary' Music Video
Eminem To Become Grandpa, Rapper Announces Daughter Hailie Jade's Pregnancy In 'Temporary' Music Video
Govinda Gets Discharged, Exits Mumbai Hospital On Wheelchair After Accidentally Shooting Himself With His Gun (VIDEO)
Govinda Gets Discharged, Exits Mumbai Hospital On Wheelchair After Accidentally Shooting Himself With His Gun (VIDEO)
'Trossard Is My MS Dhoni': India Women's Team Spinner Asha Sobhana Explains Reason Behind Comparing Arsenal Player To CSK Icon; Video
'Trossard Is My MS Dhoni': India Women's Team Spinner Asha Sobhana Explains Reason Behind Comparing Arsenal Player To CSK Icon; Video
Read Also
Mumbai: Man Loses ₹10 Lakh Over Promised House In Chembur’s Shell Colony; 4 Booked
article-image

The victim transferred the money in the bank account provided by the caller. After some time, the victim again received a call from the same person who asked the victim to transfer Rs5 lakh in the same account. The victim again transferred the money. Later, the victim realised that he had been duped and approached the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On...

PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On...

Mumbai: Tribal MLAs, Maha Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal Jump Onto Safety Net Inside Mantralaya Building...

Mumbai: Tribal MLAs, Maha Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal Jump Onto Safety Net Inside Mantralaya Building...

Pune Gangrape: 'Worst Home Minister Among All States', Oppn Parties Slam Shinde Govt For Crippling...

Pune Gangrape: 'Worst Home Minister Among All States', Oppn Parties Slam Shinde Govt For Crippling...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Former Don Arun Gawli's Daughter Geeta Likely To Contest Polls From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Former Don Arun Gawli's Daughter Geeta Likely To Contest Polls From...

Man Loses Rs 13 Lakh To Fraudsters Impersonating IAS Officer

Man Loses Rs 13 Lakh To Fraudsters Impersonating IAS Officer