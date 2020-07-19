Thane Crime: Man kills wife for preparing bad quality food, arrested

The Ambernath Shivaji Nagar police has arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife for preparing bad quality food on Friday.

Police said the arrested accused has been identified as Sachin Gondane, 34, while deceased has been identified as Chandrakaka Gondane. The couple has two children and are residents of Gaikwadpada in Ambernath.

Jayendra Bhoyar, Assistant Police Inspector, said, "The accused and deceased had a heated argument over the quality of food. In fit of rage, he has tied her with a duppatta to the window grill and hit with a stone on her head. During the interrogation, he revealed that he committed the offence as she did not prepare good food for dinner."

Police said that a family member of the accused informed them about the murder. They rushed to the spot and found the victim dead and lying in a pool of blood. She has taken to Central hospital in Ulhasnagar where her post mortem was conducted.

A case was registered against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the accused has been produced before court and remanded to police custody for three days.