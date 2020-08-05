Coronavirus in Mumbai: Man held at Bandra with 15 vials of anti COVID-19 drug

In a joint operation by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Crime branch unit 9 sleuths, a 30-year-old man was arrested for black marketing of anti-coronavirus drug Tocilizumab. The police have seized 15 vials of the drug which is used for treating critically ill Covid-19 patients have been seized from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from crime branch unit 9 and FDA officials laid a trap at Bandra Reclamation on Monday and took a man identified as Azam Nasif Khan into their custody. During the search 15 vials of the life saving drug were found on him. Khan was arrested after he failed to provide any documents related to the drug, said an officer.

The investigation revealed that the accused was selling the drug for Rs 1 lakh, 2.5 times its actual price of Rs 40,545. Khan told the police that he brought the drugs from Delhi. The injection of Tocilizumab is administered when the oxygen level of Covid-19 patient goes down.

Khan was arrested under various sections the Indian Penal Code, he was produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded him to police custody till July 7.

In the third week of July the city crime branch had arrested seven persons for allegedly selling vials of life-saving drug Remdesivir to the needy Covid-19 patients at an inflated rate.