Man flashes private part at 26-year-old woman, arrested the same evening

Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman got a rude shock on October 10 at Khargar station as she was waiting to board a local. The incident happened at Platform no 2 of Khargar station where the woman went to the CST-end of the platform to wash her hands. While washing she noticed a man who was staring at her and masturbating. The woman showed presence of mind by clicking photos of the man and then went on to complain to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The police took cognizance of the matter and arrived at the spot, but by that time the man had already left the spot. The pictures taken by the woman were shared with other constables present at the station, who spotted the offender loitering in the station premises that evening. They immediately detained him and booked him under section 354a (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused will be produced in court on Friday and has been sent to judicial custody till then.