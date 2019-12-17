Man fires at brother-in-law, shoots self in Kandivali

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man, Batukeshwar Trilok Tiwari, allegedly shot himself in an apartment at Kandivali (E) on Monday night. Police said Tiwari was an Uttar Pradesh resident and had come to visit his sister, Vandana, 20 where he first fired a round at his brother-in-law, Rohit, 27, in an inebriated state, which was missed. When the couple ran away, he shot himself in their apartment.

Preliminary inquiries have shown that the Vandana had married Rohit six months ago in a court marriage, going against the family. Tiwari and his family were not happy with the match.

Police said, on Monday, when Tiwari visited his sister, he had brought liquor and had dinner, after which he tried to kill his Rohit by aiming a shot at him, which he missed.

When the Rohit ducked, he was saved and the couple fled from the house. Tiwari then locked the house and shot himself. Police have registered an Accidental Death report in the matter and are investigating the matter further.

The deceased's body was taken for an autopsy. Meanwhile, the police are trying to ascertain if the weapon was licensed. However, a police source said, Tiwari had gun shot wounds entering from the back and exiting from his chest, which indicates he was shot. Police are probing the case and have detained Rohit for further enquiries.