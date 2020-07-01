Man falls from 3rd floor of under-construction bldg in Panvel, dies

A 28-year-old man was found lying dead after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Panvel on Tuesday morning. There was no railing on the window and he might have fallen off at night when he stepped out of bed, said police.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh Nage, was working at the construction site as a sliding window maker.

According to police, Nage worked and resided at the construction site, located on Plot No. 114m, Sector R-1, in Karanjade in Panvel. A security guard noticed him lying on the ground on Tuesday.

Amol Korde, assistant sub-inspector at Panvel City police station and also the investigating officer, said that there was no railing on the window, as the finishing work of the building was underway. “Nage used to work and stay at the under-construction building. His bed was on the third floor and it was very close to the window. He had covered the window with tarpaulin, to keep off the rain,” said Korde. He added that on Monday night, Nage may have stepped out towards the window in his sleep and fallen from the building. “A security guard noticed him around 7am and informed another worker at the site,” added the officer. Meanwhile, Panvel Police filed an accidental death report.