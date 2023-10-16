 Man Arrested For Attacking, Biting Cop During Fight In Navi Mumbai
Man Arrested For Attacking, Biting Cop During Fight In Navi Mumbai

The incident occurred behind a mall in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Man arrested for assaulting cop | Representative picture

Thane: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman and biting him during a brawl in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred behind a mall in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the official said.

The police on Sunday arrested Kapil Jogendrasingh Rana under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, sub-inspector Nilesh Borse of the Vashi Police station said.

The police constable received a call about a public brawl behind a mall in the area around 11.40 pm on Saturday, and on reaching the spot, he tried pacifying the persons involved but was attacked and bitten by the accused, he said.

The constable sustained injuries to his face and fingers and was administered first aid, the official said.

