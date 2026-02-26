Malegaon Police Registers FIR Against Several Persons After Viral Video Shows Namaaz Being Offered In Electricity Dept Office |

Mumbai: The Malegaon Police on Thursday registered an FIR against about seven people for allegedly offering namaaz inside an electricity department office. According to the report, an FIR has been registered against two named and four to five unidentified persons. A political row erupted in Maharashtra during the ongoing Budget Session after a video surfaced showing people offering namaz inside the electricity department.

According to an ANI report, the case has been filed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act, citing charges of unlawful assembly, provoking riot, and obstructing a government official on duty.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Happened?

The incident reportedly took place during a protest led by Lukman Kamal, president of the Malegaon Lok Sangharsh Samiti, along with local residents at the municipal corporation’s electricity department. As the demonstration coincided with the holy month of Ramzan and the time for prayers, some protesters offered namaz in congregation inside the office premises.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Political Reactions On Namaaz Viral Video

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad said not to turn government offices into places of worship. While speaking to reporters, he added, "Religion should not be linked with administration. Religion should remain separate. If you want to offer prayers, you can go to a mosque; no one is stopping you. But do not turn government offices into places of worship..."

Calling it an illegal act, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, "This act is against the Constitution..."

Moreover, a sharp reaction came from BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who said that a formal request was made to CM Devendra Fadnavis to ensure prayers are not conducted in government premises.

He added, "Now, in the government offices of Malegaon, radical Muslims openly offer Namaz. Videos of this are being shot and circulated. In this regard, I have discussed the matter with the police, and a formal request has also been made to the CM."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane also criticised the act and said, “This is a Hindu rashtra. No one is allowed to do this here.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/