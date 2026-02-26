BMC Budget 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Bets Big On AI Surveillance To Transform City Monitoring, Allocates ₹46.67 Crore For Disaster Management | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will deploy video analytics (VA) software on its existing 500 CCTV cameras and add 650 new ones across the city, the 2026–27 budget revealed on Wednesday. The move aims to sharpen security, speed up civic responses, and strengthen disaster preparedness, marking a shift from manual monitoring to tech-driven city surveillance. The BMC has allocated Rs. 46.67 crores in 2026–27 for these initiatives, including cracking down on littering, illegal dumping, and encroachments.

The BMC plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence and VA to monitor civic issues such as illegal dumping, overflowing garbage, littering, encroachments, footpath obstructions, and waterlogging. Currently, the BMC lacks an incident alert system, and manual monitoring has its limitations. A civic official noted that AI and VA can provide early warnings, enabling quicker mobilization for relief and rescue operations. Additionally, these technologies can help enforce civic regulations by identifying offenses like littering, unauthorized dumping, and encroachments.

"The live feeds from AI-enabled cameras will also be shared with other agencies, including the police and the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department, to enhance coordination and responsiveness," said a senior civic official.

The BMC has also proposed setting up an on-premises data centre and disaster recovery facility at the City Institute of Disaster Management. This infrastructure aims to ensure robust system resilience, enhanced data security, and uninterrupted operations during emergencies, enabling faster and more reliable decision-making.

Additionally, the BMC’s disaster management department is exploring a satellite-based communication system to improve coordination during disasters. Currently, the department relies on MTNL landlines—90% of which are non-functional—along with DMR radios and mobile phones. However, during major emergencies, mobile networks often get congested, and DMR radios may lose coverage in some areas, limiting effective communication.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/