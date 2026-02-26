Mumbai: Amid Spike In High-Rise Fire Incidents Across The City, BMC To Induct Compressed Air Foam Systems For Safety | Photo Credit: PTI (Representational photo)

Mumbai: Amid a worrying spike in high-rise fire incidents across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to roll out a new generation of firefighting technology aimed at strengthening the city’s emergency response in an increasingly vertical urban landscape.

The civic body plans to induct Compressed Air Foam Systems (CAFS) to enable faster and more water-efficient fire suppression. Unlike conventional water-based methods, CAFS deploys high-pressure foam capable of reaching elevated floors more effectively while significantly reducing water consumption and collateral damage. The system is particularly suited for high-rise structures, where limited access and time-sensitive conditions demand swift containment.

The advanced firefighting simulator project, covering design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning, is underway and expected to be completed by April 2026, according to the BMC’s 2026–27 budget, which allocates Rs. 230.90 crore for the initiatives. In addition, the BMC will deploy drones to support high-rise firefighting, providing real-time surveillance, fire assessment, and targeted response on upper floors to enhance both precision and firefighter safety.

The BMC has also initiated procurement of five high-rise firefighting vehicles, including Turntable Ladders of 32 m and 40 m, to enhance rescue and firefighting in tall buildings. Additionally, four combined first-responder vehicles with 24 m hydraulic platforms and in-built high-rise pumps will be commissioned soon, according to the 2026–27 budget. Tenders have also been invited for 11 advanced First Response Fire Engines capable of delivering water up to 250 m vertically, while four support vehicles with high-pressure pumps and lighting for disaster sites are currently under procurement.

The BMC stated that the new fire station at LBS Road, Kanjurmarg (West) is nearing completion, while another station near the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) is planned to ensure faster emergency response. Construction of additional fire stations at Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz (West), Mahul Road, Chembur, and Tilak Nagar will commence shortly.

