 BMC Budget 2026–27: Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Unveils ₹80,952 Crore Vision For Modern, Sustainable Mumbai
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani presented his final ₹80,952 crore civic budget, reaffirming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s status as India’s richest civic body while prioritising infrastructure growth, sustainability, fiscal discipline and citizen-centric governance across Mumbai.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani delivers his final civic budget, outlining infrastructure growth and citizen-focused governance for Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Feb 25: BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who presented his last civic budget on Wednesday as he retires on March 31, said during the presentation that the budget represents the vision of a modern, inclusive and contemporary Mumbai, guided by fiscal prudence and citizen-centric governance. This was his second budget presentation since his appointment as BMC chief in March 2024.

“This budget reflects our collective commitment to strengthen Mumbai’s civic infrastructure, improve essential services and ensure balanced, sustainable growth. Efforts are being made to augment the revenue of BMC to expedite infrastructural growth and to provide civic services and facilities. Through disciplined financial management and sustained implementation, we have maintained fiscal stability while delivering significant progress across various sectors,” Gagrani said.

Focus on infrastructure and sustainability

“The budget is focused on the sectors of financial prudence, building trust and furthering infrastructure, investing in health and education, sustainability and greening, emergency and disaster preparedness, as well as ease of doing business alongside administrative efficiency,” he said.

By presenting the budget estimate of Rs 80,952.56 crore for the fiscal year 2026–27, the Mumbai municipal corporation maintained its position as the richest civic body in India.

article-image

The Rs 80,000-plus BMC budget is more than the annual budgets of Mizoram (Rs 15,043 crore), Sikkim (Rs 16,196 crore), Nagaland (Rs 24,699 crore), Manipur (Rs 29,988 crore), Meghalaya (Rs 30,003 crore), Tripura (Rs 32,423 crore) and Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 39,842 crore). It is also higher than Goa (Rs 28,162 crore) and Himachal Pradesh (Rs 58,514 crore).

