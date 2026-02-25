BMC Budget 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Introduces QR-Code-Based Hawker Licenses; Designated Market Set for Renovation At Dadar

Mumbai Civic Body Introduces QR-Code Based Hawker Licenses; Hawkers Market Dadar Set for Renovation | Pinterest

In a significant move aimed at regulating street vending and easing congestion across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the issuance of QR code-based certificates to authorised hawkers as part of its 2026 Budget. The civic body mentioned that the initiative is currently underway and is expected to bring greater transparency and accountability to Mumbai’s street vending ecosystem.

The decision comes amid an intensified crackdown on illegal hawkers, following directives from the Bombay High Court. The court had earlier last year asked the Maharashtra government and the BMC to explore the feasibility of embedding QR codes on hawker licences to help verify their legal status. Accepting the suggestion, the bench directed authorities to examine the proposal.

The QR-coded certificates will help distinguish licensed hawkers from unauthorised ones, thereby curbing illegal encroachments. The civic body has been undertaking demolition drives across key areas to keep major roads, narrow footpaths, spaces beneath flyovers, and areas surrounding hospitals, schools and railway stations free from obstructions. Several stretches have also been designated as “vendor-free zones” due to recurring traffic congestion, pedestrian safety concerns and accident risks caused by unauthorised stalls.

The move is not only aimed at enforcement but also at creating safer and more accessible public spaces for citizens. By digitally verifying licences, the administration hopes to streamline regulation while protecting the rights of legitimate hawkers.

Alongside the regulatory push, the BMC’s Market Department has also announced renovation works at the Hawkers Plaza Market in Dadar. The project, listed under the ‘Repair/Renovation Works in Progress’ segment of the budget, seeks to upgrade infrastructure, improve hygiene standards and ensure smoother market operations.

The civic body said the revamp will focus on providing vendors and shoppers with safe, accessible and better-planned facilities. With both enforcement and infrastructure upgrades on the agenda, the BMC appears to be adopting a dual approach, balancing regulation with rehabilitation, in addressing Mumbai’s long-standing hawker issue.

