BMC 2026 Budget Allocates ₹7,456 Crore For Health: 4,556 New Beds, Super-Speciality Care, Advanced MRI Machines |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a 22.14% increase in the Health Department budget for 2026–27, signalling a strong push to expand and modernise Mumbai’s public healthcare system.

The Revised Budget for 2025–26 was Rs 6,104.75 crore, including Rs 4,537.05 crore under revenue and Rs 1,567.70 crore under capital expenditure. The Budget Estimate for 2026–27 has risen to Rs 7,456.80 crore, with Rs 5,237.09 crore earmarked for revenue expenditure and Rs 2,219.17 crore for capital works, reflecting higher spending on both operations and infrastructure.

Hospital Bed Expansion

In the next two to three years, a key highlight is the addition of 4,556 new hospital beds across major redeveloped facilities. These include expansions at (470 beds), (580 beds), (490 beds), and Phase I redevelopment of (600 beds).

Additional capacity is being created at Siddharth Hospital, Bhandup Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sangharsh Nagar Hospital and Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital.

Super-Speciality Services Boost

Super-speciality services are expanding at King Edward Memorial Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and B. Y. L. Nair Hospital, with new transplant, oncology, dialysis and emergency facilities.

Advanced MRI Procurement

As per budget speech, advanced 3-Tesla MRI machines have been procured for four major hospitals and will soon be operational.

Also Watch:

PPP Dialysis Expansion

The civic body will continue its outsourcing of health services. According to BMC, over 20,000 dialysis sessions were conducted in 2025 under the PPP model, with further expansion planned.

Digital Census Preparation

The civic body is also preparing for India’s fully digital Census 2027, to be conducted in two phases in 2026 and 2027, with a successful pilot completed in Mumbai’s M/West ward.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/