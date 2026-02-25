 BMC Budget 2026: What Are Mumbai Civic Body's Major Sources Of Revenue?
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani presented the BMC’s record Rs 80,952.56 crore FY27 budget, projecting revenue of Rs 51,510.94 crore. The largest share comes from octroi compensation at Rs 15,550 crore, followed by DP fees and premiums at Rs 12,050 crore. Property tax is estimated at Rs 7,000 crore, alongside gains from water charges and supervision fees.

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani officially presented the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 on Wednesday. Tabled before Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde, the budget reaches a historic milestone of Rs 80,952.56 crore, marking a massive expansion in municipal spending. This record-breaking figure represents an increase of over Rs 6,500 crore compared to the previous year’s Budget Estimate of Rs 74,427.41 crore.

Details On BMC's Largest Sources Of Revenue

The backbone of this ambitious spending plan lies in a robust revenue strategy that anticipates major growth across several key sectors. According to the budget documents, the single largest contributor to the civic coffers remains the Compensation in lieu of Octroi, which is projected to reach Rs 15,550.02 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year. This is followed closely by Development Plan (DP) Fees and Premiums, estimated at Rs 12,050 crore, reflecting the city's ongoing real estate expansion and construction activity.

Property Tax continues to be a vital internal revenue pillar for the BMC. The 2026-27 Budget Estimate for Property Tax has been set at Rs 7,000 crore, a notable increase from the Rs 6,200 crore revised estimate of the previous year. This growth is complemented by a rise in Water and Sewage Charges, projected at Rs 2,393.46 crore, and Interest on Investments, which is expected to yield Rs 2,572.23 crore. These diversified income streams are designed to provide the necessary liquidity to fund the city’s massive capital expenditure projects.

article-image

Beyond traditional taxes, the BMC is looking toward secondary sources to bolster its fiscal health. Revenue from Supervision Charges is expected to jump significantly to Rs 3,298.45 crore, while Grant-in-aid from the State Government is estimated at Rs 1,461.57 crore. Other contributors, including receipts from the Roads and Bridges department, the Fire Brigade, and the Licence department, round out a total revenue income projection of Rs 51,510.94 crore for the upcoming year.

