Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar tests positive for COVID-19

Malegaon Municipal Commissioner (MMC) Trimbak Kasar has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to an official from the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Kasar was asymptomatic and in the mildly symptomatic category.

He had joined as Malegaon Municipal Commissioner on April 28, 2020. He was earlier posted in Amravati.

Malegaon is one of the worst COVID-19-hit places in the state after Mumbai and Pune.

On Tuesday, the COVID-19 patients in Malegaon were 553.

(This is a developing story)