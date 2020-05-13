Mumbai: COVID-19 claims life of 5th policeman

Mumbai: Weeks before his retirement, a 58-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI) attached to the Sewri police station became the fifth Mumbai Police officer to die of Covid-19 on Tuesday night. He was due to retire on May 31. Over 250 policemen from the force have already contracted the disease while over 1,000 have been quarantined so far. With his death, the number of fatalities in the state police force has gone up to eight.

According to Sewri Police, the ASI was admitted to the hospital on May 7, after complaining of a cough. During the treatment, he tested positive for coronavirus.

"The ASI had been on medical leave since April 26 and returned to duty on May 5. But he was asked to stay home as by then, Mumbai Police has ordered policemen above 55 years of age to stay home," police said.