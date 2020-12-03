Malegaon Blast Case: BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur fails to appear in court; all accused to now be present on Dec 19

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur did not appear before the court conducting trial in the Malegaon blast case citing short notice to travel from Delhi to Mumbai during the pandemic.

The special court designated to conduct the case had on December 1- the day that courts started regular functioning, directed all seven accused in the case to be present before it on December 3.

Thakur’s advocate Prashant Maggu on Thursday told the court that with only a day’s notice it was not possible for Thakur to make it from Delhi as a RT-PCR negative report is required to take a flight from Delhi to the city.

Now, an RT-PCR negative report is required for people travelling from Delhi as well as Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat as per the new travel requirements brought in by the Maharashtra government in the last week of November. However, as per a statement from the Mumbai Airport, those who do not carry a negative report while boarding a flight from these locations can get tested at the Mumbai Airport on arrival at the test zone created for the purpose before exiting the airport.