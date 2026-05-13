Malad Police Book 7 Under Anti-Black Magic Act Over Alleged Faith Healing Claims At Prayer Meeting | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: The Malad police have registered a case against seven individuals, including three unidentified women, under Section 3(2) of the Maharashtra Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, along with Sections 299 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for allegedly spreading superstition and hurting religious sentiments.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Asha Upadhyay, 45, a resident of Santacruz East, has been suffering from thyroid and blood pressure-related ailments for the past seven years.

On May 8, a woman identified as Usha Gupta, along with three unidentified women, allegedly visited her house and claimed that diseases could be cured through prayers. They reportedly invited her to a prayer meeting held every Sunday at a private school in Malad West.

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The complainant alleged advised her not to keep idols or photographs of gods at home and advised attended prayer which organised a private school in Malad West.

On May 10, Upadhyay’s son, Aditya, visited the programme and allegedly saw Ramesh Gupta placing his hands on people’s heads while claiming to cure illnesses. When he tried to record the event, the accused allegedly stopped him. Following a complaint, the Malad police registered a case and launched an investigation.