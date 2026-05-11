Human Skeleton Found In Vasai's Anand Nagar Sparks Panic Among Locals, Police Launch Probe | File Pic

Vasai: A terrifying discovery has sent shockwaves through the Anand Nagar area of Vasai after a human skeleton was found in an open plot. The incident came to light on Sunday evening, leaving local residents in a state of fear and panic.

Children playing cricket spot remains

The incident occurred in an open space located behind the Rama Bai Chawl. According to reports, a fire had been smoldering on this particular plot for the past three days. Being a Sunday holiday, a group of local children had gathered at the grounds to play cricket.

Around 6:00 PM, while the children were engrossed in their game, they spotted scattered human remains and a skeleton on the ground. Terrified by the sight, the children fled the spot and alerted adults.

Fear grips Anand Nagar residential area

As news of the discovery spread, a large crowd of onlookers gathered at the site. The presence of a human skeleton in a residential vicinity has created a palpable sense of dread among the citizens of Anand Nagar.

The Manikpur Police were immediately informed and arrived at the scene to take custody of the remains. A thorough investigation has been launched to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Police are also looking into whether the fire that burned for three days was linked to the disposal of the body.

Authorities have assured the public that a detailed forensic analysis will be conducted to uncover the facts behind this gruesome find.

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