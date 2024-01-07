Malad Double Murder Case: 10 Days On, Cops Yet To Nab Accused

Representative image |

Mumbai: Ten days on, the Bangur Nagar police are yet to find clues leading to Drayson D'sa, who absconded after allegedly bludgeoning his brother and wife to death on December 29 in Malad West. As per preliminary investigations, the shocking double murders are said to be a fallout of long-standing property dispute between the 40-year-old accused and his family, including his wife, brother and sister-in-law.

Drayson, his wife Chitra, their two-month-old daughter, his brother Damien and sister-in-law Bindu lived together in Padmanagar. The family owned an ancestral row house at Marve Road, Malad. The accused didn't support the decision of the other three members to sell off their Malad house to foot Damien's medical expenses. As a result, there were frequent quarrels between them.

On the day of the incident, Drayson assaulted Chitra and Damien with a Chinese clay flower pot as the issue escalated. While the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the latter fell into a coma for two days before passing away. Bindu was at work when the crime took place.

The police are still clueless regarding the whereabouts of the accused, who has apparently turned off his phones. The Bangur Nagar police station senior inspector Pramod Tawade confirmed that Drayson has not been arrested yet. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11) Ajay Kumar Bansal said, “Investigation and search for the accused is going on.”