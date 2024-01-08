 ‘Malabar Hill Reservoir In Very Good Condition, No Part Requires Urgent Repairs’: Expert Committee Submits Interim Report To BMC Chief 
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Malabar Hill Reservoir In Very Good Condition, No Part Requires Urgent Repairs’: Expert Committee Submits Interim Report To BMC Chief 

‘Malabar Hill Reservoir In Very Good Condition, No Part Requires Urgent Repairs’: Expert Committee Submits Interim Report To BMC Chief 

The interim report is signed by Prof Alok Goyal from the Civil Engineering Dept of IIT Bombay

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Malabar Hill Reservoir | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The expert committee appointed to decide the fate of the Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) submitted its interim observations to the municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday. As per the interim report, "The Reservoir is overall in very good condition and no part of it requires urgent or immediate repairs. It can be maintained for a sufficiently long time to plan the minor repairs in detail and execute them carefully,." The report is signed by four out of eight members of the committee. 

The interim report is signed by Prof Alok Goyal from the Civil Engineering Dept of IIT Bombay. Structural Engineers Dr V. V Nori and Alpa Sheth and Architect Rahul Kadri. The committee inspected five compartments of MHR during two visits in December. Based on the internal inspections of all the five compartments, the members observed, "that the walls appear to have been gunted a few years later with no reinforcement, possibly as a waterproofing measure."

The report states that, "Reservoir 1C, the reinforcing steel is redundant as the arches/vaults are in compression and hence, despite the corrosion, the small, affected area of the structure is not in any danger of imminent collapse. However, as and when the repairs can be carried out, the corrosion of bars should be attended to. It further states that, "In all the tanks, minor evidence of past leakage was noticed. Brown dried mud stains and white effervescence stains were noted, on the crest or towards the top of the arches. No damage was visible to the brick or concrete and they both looked in excellent condition." 

Dr. Nori, Alpa Seth and Rahul Kadri in their letter to Chahal said that the experts believe that it is possible to come up with the best solution that is innovative, ensures continuous water supply to residents, is cost-effective and does not involve cutting of trees. However, more time and more expertise is required to come up with this solution and the Committee may request expert resources for this purpose.

Read Also
Malabar Hill Reservoir Reconstruction: BMC Faces Allegations of Concealing Records Of Maintenance In...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Slaps Fines On Matunga WR Division For Failing To Maintain Cleanliness Under...

Mumbai News: BMC Slaps Fines On Matunga WR Division For Failing To Maintain Cleanliness Under...

Mumbai: Activist Moves HC To Restrain Jarange Patil's Entry Into City On Jan 20, Seeks FIR & Cites...

Mumbai: Activist Moves HC To Restrain Jarange Patil's Entry Into City On Jan 20, Seeks FIR & Cites...

COVID-19 Update: Mumbai Reports 22 New Cases Of JN.1 Variant; Maharashtra's Total Increases To 250

COVID-19 Update: Mumbai Reports 22 New Cases Of JN.1 Variant; Maharashtra's Total Increases To 250

Mumbai News: Around 700 Illegal Structures To Be Demolished For Mithi River Widening Project

Mumbai News: Around 700 Illegal Structures To Be Demolished For Mithi River Widening Project

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Mirza Himayat Baig In 2010 Nashik Terror Plot, Citing 13 Years Of...

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Mirza Himayat Baig In 2010 Nashik Terror Plot, Citing 13 Years Of...