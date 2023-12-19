Malabar Hill Reservoir Reconstruction: BMC Faces Allegations of Concealing Records Of Maintenance In RTI Response | Representational photo

In a reply to the Right to information (RTI) query, the BMC has revealed that there is no file related to maintenance of Malabar Hill Reservior (MHR). Zoru Bhathena an activist and the one who had filed the RTI has alleged that since the civic body has already planned for reconstruction of MHR, they are deliberately hiding the information.

Bhathena's RTI

The RTI was filed by Bhathena on November 23, in which he has asked for the copy of the file related to maintenance of the reservoir. "How come the BMC has no records of maintenance of reservoir. In 2017, BMC appointed Structural Auditor DD Kulkarni to opine on reconstruction. He was not asked to look into how to repair the MHR. No document has been shown till date, to explain why this re-construction plan was made. Before planning re-construction someone must opine that tank is beyond repairs. This has not been done," said Bhathena.

However, the senior civic official said, "An expert committee has already formed and started inspection of the reservoir. They will give a final decision on reconstruction or repair of MHR. Let's wait for their report."

Expert committee's visit

The two members of the expert committee had recently visited MHR twice and said that the tanks are in good condition and could be repaired. The technical committee has been formed to inspect the 136-year-old reservoir as the BMC wants to demolish and rebuild it at a cost of Rs698 crore. However, the plan has drawn vehement opposition from the locals.