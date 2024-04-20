'Make Congress Pay For Its Sins In Maharashtra': PM Modi Attacks Grand Old Party In Wardha |

Wardha: Launching an all-out attack against the Congress amid the charged atmosphere of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress and INDIA grouping has nothing to offer on the developmental front. Hence, they are weaving the false narrative that India will be on fire if the BJP wins, he added.

While speaking at a campaign rally in Wardha, the PM appealed to the public, saying “Each and every vote from Maharashtra should be for development. Make the Congress pay for its sins in Maharashtra.” Sharpening his curt remarks further, he underscored that the Congress' mindset of “shackling the Constitution” and imposing Emergency had not changed. He attended the event to garner support for BJP candidates from Wardha and Amravati Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra. Both the seats will vote in the second phase on April 26.

PM Modi's Indirect Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

The PM said “yuvraj” (tacitly referring to Rahul Gandhi) was showcasing the BJP as a bogeyman because the Congress knows it cannot win the polls. He expressed confidence that his government was set to win a third term. “INDIA grouping leaders in Tamil Nadu want destruction of Sanatan (dharma), and (yet) in Maharashtra they are called to speak at rallies. Congress boycotted the Ram temple pran-pratishta (consecration).... on the first Ram Navami (after the event), 'Surya Tilak' was done using Sun's rays and the country was filled with devotion. But an INDIA alliance leader called it a sham. This is the real face of Congress,” the PM said.

Accusing the Congress and the INDIA bloc of being antidevelopment and anti-farmer, he said that voting for them was to waste one's vote. “Before 2014, there was a perception that nothing good can happen in the country. There was despair all around, especially among the poor, farmers, women. A poor man's son (referring to himself) has worshipped those who had been left out (of development)....Now, the country is looking forward to Modi's guarantees which come with a roadmap and commitment,” the PM said.

Emphasising that the Centre and the Maharashtra government removed the backward tag of Vidarbha which had suffered due to the Congress' anti-development agenda, he appealed, “Some people may have been left out of the ongoing development process. When you come across such people, collect information and inform me. Do tell them that the benefits would reach them in Modi's third term.”