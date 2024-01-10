Makar Sankranti 2024: Despite Mumbai Police's Action, Sales For Manja Continues

As Makar Sankranti approaches, colourful kites begin appearing in Mumbai's sky. However, using nylon manja or glass-coated Manja while kite-flying can be dangerous. Many birds and animals sustain injuries during this period, with some even including human beings succumb to these hazardous strings. The non-biodegradable remnants of these threads litter the ground, leading to blockages in drains, drainage lines, rivers, streams, and soil. Cattle, cows, and other animals inadvertently consume nylon fragments, posing further risks. In response, the state government has banned the sale and consumption of this Manja under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Despite the prohibition, its sale and use continue.

With just a few days until Sankranti, kites have already begun to fill Mumbai's skies. Every year, the police issue warnings and highlight the potential dangers. However, past enforcement has been inadequate. Following the tragic death of police constable Sameer Jadhav due to Manja in December 2023, the Mumbai Police have intensified their efforts. Crackdowns on street vendors have been initiated in areas like Sahar, Bangurnagar, Dindoshi, Malvani and Vakola, resulting in seizures and legal actions against sellers.

A senior police inspector remarked, "Every year, we conduct raids and lodge cases against who selling ban manja across Mumbai due to the fatalities it causes."

A shopkeeper noted, "The primary market for kites and manja in Mumbai is Dongri-Pydhonie. Manja is transported from Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat in Mumbai. Various types, including 'jarimari manja,' are exported from Bareli."

Despite the government's ban on nylon and glass-coated Manja, the police remain vigilant against illegal sales, use, and storage of these harmful strings.

Police Actions



Bangur Nagar: A raid was conducted in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar-1, Goregaon West, seized manja value at Rs 3,500. A case was registered against Kusumdevi Mandal.



Malvani: Seller Khalid Shaikh faced legal action for possessing 27 chakris wrapped in nylon Manja and 390 pouches.



Sahar: Kailas Mahade was arrested at Aarti General Stores in Andheri East, and seized 10 cycles of nylon manja.



Dindoshi: Suti and nylon manja were seized from Karan Sahani in Saxeria Chali, Malad.



Vakola: A shop raid, case filed against shopkeeper Ramchandra Patil, seized 43 bundles of nylon manja valued at Rs 6,050.

Legal Offences:

Cases have been registered against individuals using nylon or Chinese and glass-coated manja under Section 188 for violating orders and Sections 336 of the IPC and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, due to endangering human life.



