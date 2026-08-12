Major Twist In Nagpur Rape Case! 19-Year-Old Accused Allegedly Kept Minor Under 'Digital Arrest' For Nearly 3 Months |

The recent development that came to light in the Nagpur rape case is that the 19-year-old youth who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl had kept her under digital arrest for nearly three months.

The youth had kept the victim under digital arrest using mobile phone access to keep her under control by constantly video calling and threatening her, the Times of India reported. The police also clarified that the accused used “digital arrest” to force the girl to follow his instructions after meeting her on Instagram.

Girl found in rented flat

Meanwhile, the series of incidents unfolded after reports that the 16-year-old girl went missing and was found in a rented flat in Nagpur’s Dighori area on August 3, where she was kept as a hostage by the accused for nearly 24 hours.

During that period, he allegedly sexually assaulted her, repeatedly attacked her with a knife and pressured her to continue their relationship, allegedly threatening to upload her photographs online if she refused.

Police launch 20-hour search

After not seeing the girl for hours, the girl's parents approached the Hudkeshwar Police Station after she went missing and her mobile phone remained switched off. Police launched a 20-hour search operation, during which they examined her Instagram chats and other digital evidence.

Using their chats as evidence, police officials contacted the accused's family in Thane. At the request of Nagpur police, local officers asked his mother to call him. When he answered, cyber experts traced his location to the Dighori area.

Survivor rescued from flat

Subsequently, the police raided the flat, where they found the girl tied up. The accused was allegedly standing nearby with a belt in his hand. A knife, believed to have been used in the attack, was recovered from a bedside table. The survivor was rescued and admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Moreover, the accused, who is identified as Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, is the son of a prominent doctor couple from Thane and the nephew of a senior IPS officer. He is reportedly a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student and is currently in police custody as the investigation into the case is underway.

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