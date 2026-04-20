Nagpur Horror: Mentally Challenged Teen Allegedly Raped By Father & Acquaintance, 1 Arrested | Representational Image

Nagpur: A 19-year-old mentally challenged woman from Maharashtra's Nagpur city was raped allegedly by her father and an acquaintance, police said on Monday.

The Wathoda police have registered a case against both accused, one of whom was apprehended on Sunday, an official said.

The survivor lived with her mother, as her parents were separated and her father had remarried and resided in Seoni district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

He said that an acquaintance of the family allegedly lured her with a promise of marriage, took her to Seoni in March and raped her repeatedly for two days.

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The teen was later brought to her father's house, where the latter also allegedly raped her, he said.

On returning to Nagpur, the teen informed her mother about the assault, following which a case was registered, and the police nabbed the survivor's acquaintance.

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