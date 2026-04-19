 Ashoknagar Conversion Racket: 2 More Held In Rape, Religious Conversion Case
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Ashoknagar Conversion Racket: 2 More Held In Rape, Religious Conversion Case

Police in Ashoknagar have arrested two more accused in an alleged case of sexual exploitation, religious conversion and coercion involving minor girls. The suspects, identified as Altamash Qureshi and Ahad alias Aahat Sheikh, were detained from Aishbagh. The case, registered under POCSO and other stringent laws, is being probed by a Special Investigation Team led by SP Rajeev Kumar Mishra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
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Ashoknagar Conversion Racket: 2 More Held In Rape, Religious Conversion Case | Leaflet

Bhopal/Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Ashoknagar police have arrested two more suspects in the case involving alleged religious conversion, sexual exploitation, and coercion of minor girls.

The suspects arrested on Sunday have been identified as Altamash Qureshi (19), a resident of Motibagh, Bhopal and Ahad alias Aahat Sheikh (19), a resident of Arjun Nagar Jhuggi, Bhopal. Both were apprehended from the Aishbagh area by police teams.

According to police, the case was registered on April 16 based on a complaint accusing multiple individuals of luring minors aged 17, 15 and 14 years, forcing religious conversion, committing rape and arranging forced marriages. A case was registered under POCSO Act, Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and SC/ST Act.

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Superintendent of Police Rajeev Kumar Mishra said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted and a reward of Rs10,000 each was declared for the arrest of absconding suspects. Earlier, one juvenile in conflict with law and another suspect identified as Jassi Kinnar had already been arrested. Police said further investigation is underway, and more arrests or revelations may follow as the SIT continues its probe into the case.

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