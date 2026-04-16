Three Youths Booked For Forced Conversion, Nikah Of Minor Girls In Bhopal | Leaflet

Bhopal/Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of alleged “love jihad”, Ashoknagar police have registered an FIR against three youths from Bhopal for allegedly luring minor girls, forcing religious conversion, conducting nikah and sexually exploiting them.

SP Ashoknagar, Rajeev Kumar Mishra said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.

According to police, the complainant alleged that her 17-year-old daughter was lured on November 5,last year from Piparai railway station by a suspect identified as Altamash Khan, a resident of Habibganj in Bhopal. He allegedly took her to Bhopal, where she was forced to convert to Islam and undergo nikah.

The victim further alleged that on November 7, she was threatened and raped at a house near Prabhat Crossing and was subjected to repeated sexual assault at multiple locations.

The FIR also mentions two of the victim’s friends, aged 14 and 15, both residents of Bhopal, who were allegedly targeted in a similar manner. Aahat Sheikh and Arhaan Ali, residents of the Jinsi area, are accused of forcing their religious conversion, solemnising nikah and sexually exploiting them.

Police said the three suspects are close associates who allegedly brainwashed the victims and pressured them into wearing burqas. A case has been registered at Piparai police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, POCSO and the SC/ST Act.

Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest the trio.