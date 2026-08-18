Major Twist In Mumbai Navy Family Deaths Case! Wife Feared Sailor Husband Would Kill Her & Children, Reveals Probe

Mumbai: Navy Sailor, Wife & 2 Children Found Dead At Colaba Residence; Probe Underway | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A week before she was found dead alongside her husband and two young children at their Navy Nagar home, an Indian Navy sailor’s wife had allegedly told her father that she feared her husband might kill her and the children. Police investigating the suspected murder-suicide have now learnt that her father had even travelled to Mumbai and tried to take them away, but the sailor allegedly stopped him following an argument.

The 30-year-old sailor, his wife and their three-year-old and two-month-old children were found dead inside their official residence at Navy Nagar on Sunday. Police suspect that the sailor killed his wife and children before dying by suicide.

Woman Had Called Her Father

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Manish Kalwaniya, the woman had called her father about a week before the incident and told him she was afraid because her husband, who had been undergoing treatment for depression for several months, might harm the family.

Her father later came to Mumbai and attempted to take his daughter and grandchildren with him. However, the sailor allegedly got into an argument with him and prevented them from leaving.

Police Probe Family Circumstances

Police said the couple, who were from Rajasthan, had been married for nearly four years and frequently quarrelled. Cops have also learnt that relations between their respective families were strained. The woman reportedly came from a financially weaker background and apart from the sailor's mother, members of neither family had visited Mumbai to meet the couple's two-month-old daughter, an officer stated.

The sailor had reportedly been under treatment for depression for several months and frequently spoke about death, police confirmed, according to the report. His behaviour had allegedly heightened his wife's fears that he could harm her and their children.

Read Also Navy Sailor Suicide Case: Viscera Samples Of All Four Deceased Preserved

Police Suspect Murder-Suicide

Cops suspect that the sailor may have first killed his wife and children and then died by suicide in an adjoining room a day later. Police said he appeared to have cleaned the other room and deleted data from his mobile phone. He had also allegedly placed a bed against the door of the room where he was found dead, apparently to prevent anyone from entering.

The exact manner in which the three victims were killed remains unclear. Police suspect poisoning or the administration of a substance through injections, as foam was reportedly found coming from the mouths of all four deceased.

Forensic Reports Awaited

Post-mortem examinations have not conclusively established the cause of death. Cuffe Parade police are now awaiting forensic laboratory reports from viscera samples. Food and water samples collected from the residence have also been sent to the forensic laboratory in Kalina to determine whether poisoning through food or water was involved. Police said the investigation will proceed based on the forensic findings and other evidence recovered from the residence and the sailor's electronic devices.

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