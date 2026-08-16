Navy Sailor, Wife & 2 Children Found Dead At Cuffe Parade Home; Probe Underway | AI

Mumbai: A family of four was found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar, Cuffe Parade, in south Mumbai, on the evening of August 15, triggering shock in the area. The incident comes months after the Dokadia family died in a suspected poisoning incident in Pydhonie on April 25.

Deceased Identified, Police Examine Medicines

The deceased have been identified as Puranmal Shambhulal Mehra (30), his wife Oma Puranmal Mehra (28), their three-year-old son Yash Puranmal Mehra, and their two-month-old infant. No suicide note has found to police. But police found some medicines, that will be verify with doctor. Police suspect that Puranmal was under mental stress and was undergoing treatment for the same.

According to the Cuffe Parade police, Puranmal, who was working as a sailor in the Indian Navy, was found hanging inside the house. His wife and two children were found dead on a bed. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Post-Mortem Underway, Poisoning Suspected

All four bodies were taken to J.J. Hospital through the Cuffe Parade Mobile 1 ambulance. A panchnama was conducted and the post-mortem process is underway. Preliminary investigation suggests that Puranmal may have died by suicide, while his wife and children are suspected to have died after consuming a poisonous substance. The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem and forensic examination.

Police sources said there had reportedly been family disputes involving Puranmal and Oma and their respective families. The couple had an arranged marriage and had recently completed four years of marriage. Investigators are probing whether the family dispute had any connection with the deaths.

Father Alerted Navy After Failing To Contact Son

How the incident came to light : On August 15, Puranmal's father repeatedly tried to contact him over the phone. When he received no response, he alerted the Navy control room. Navy personnel subsequently went to the residence to check on the family and found all four members dead inside the house. The police were then informed.

The Cuffe Parade police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths and are also trying to ascertain whether the incident was a case of mass suicide or a murder-suicide.The Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the investigation launched by Mumbai Police, said the defence spokesperson in an official statement. The Indian Navy has also initiated an internal inquiry about the "unfortunate incident," said an internal source.

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Money Dispute With Father-In-Law Under Scanner

According to police sources, Puranmal Mehra had been having disputes with his father-in-law over money. Last week, the two had a heated argument. At the time, Oma reportedly told her father that she feared for her life and asked him to take her back to his home.

Police suspect that on Friday, Puranmal brought a poisonous substance and gave it to his wife and their two young children. After the three died, he allegedly hanged himself.

Before taking the extreme step, Puranmal reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to his father and brother asking them to come and take his body. Police sources said that Puranmal did not have good relations with his father and brother.

Puranmal was originally from Rajasthan.

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