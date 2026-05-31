Major Tragedy Averted! Swift Action By RPF Saves Passenger From Falling Onto Tracks At Mumbai's Andheri Station; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Major Tragedy Averted! Swift Action By RPF Saves Passenger Trapped Between Platform & Moving Train At Mumbai's Andheri Station - CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Mumbai: A major tragedy was averted at Mumbai's Andheri railway station after swift action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. A passenger lost his balance while attempting to board a Mumbai local train at Andheri station and got trapped in the gap between the platform and the moving train. The quick response of the RPF team saved the passenger. The dramatic CCTV footage of the rescue is now going viral on social media.

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The video of the incident was shared by NextMinute News on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The incident took place on May 28 at Platform No. 8/9 of Andheri railway station during the evening rush hour. The passenger was attempting to board a Virar-bound local train when he lost his balance.

According to an official statement, the passenger was trying to board near the second-class men's compartment after the train had started moving. Police Sub-Inspector Bhangare and MSF personnel More and Gutte, who were present on the platform at the time, immediately rescued the passenger from falling on the track. Fortunately, the passenger escaped the incident without suffering any injuries.

Recently, at Kalyan railway station, alert RPF jawans saved a mother and her baby from a near-fatal accident who were trying to alight the moving train.

Meanwhile, incidents of passengers attempting to board or deboard moving trains continue to pose significant risks across Mumbai's suburban and outstation railway network. Authorities have repeatedly urged commuters to exercise caution and avoid such actions, especially during peak hours when platforms remain heavily crowded.

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