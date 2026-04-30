Video: Mother, Baby Fall From Moving Train At Kalyan Railway Station; RPF's Swift Action Saves Lives | X @gharkekalesh

Mumbai: A tragedy was averted at Kalyan railway station in Thane after alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans saved a mother and her baby from a near-fatal accident. The incident was captured on the station’s CCTV cameras and is doing the rounds on the internet.

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The incident occurred on April 28 at around 6 pm. An Indian Railways express train is seen leaving Kalyan station. The train had begun gaining speed after dropping off passengers at the crowded platform. As it was departing, a woman appeared at the entrance of a coach, attempting to disembark from the moving train while carrying her baby.

She is seen getting off the train, but the manner in which she tried to alight led to trouble for both her and her child. Instead of stepping off in sync with the train’s motion, she faced the opposite direction. As a result, the woman and her baby fell onto the platform and were dragged along.

This one mistake could have turned fatal, but fortunately, due to the alertness of fellow passengers and RPF personnel, it did not. Two passengers who noticed the fall immediately rushed to help, along with RPF personnel. Their quick response ensured that the woman and the baby were pulled to safety, preventing them from falling onto the tracks.

The train was also brought to a halt after authorities were alerted, further averting a tragedy. The woman and her baby were checked by RPF personnel and later left safely for their home.

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