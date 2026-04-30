Good News For Harbour Line Commuters! THESE CST, Panvel & Vashi Non-AC Trains To Run As AC Services From May 1 - Check Schedule Here

Mumbai: In a major relief for daily commuters, select non-air-conditioned train services on the Harbour Line will now operate with fully air-conditioned (AC) rakes starting from tomorrow, May 1. According to the update shared by DRM Mumbai Central Railway, the move aims to make travel more comfortable, especially during the peak summer season, by offering a cooler and improved commuting experience.

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Taking to its official handle on X (Formerly Twitter), a total of 14 trains will run as AC services, including seven trains in the Up and Down directions. These trains include CSMT–Panvel, CSMT–Belapur, Panvel–CSMT, CSMT–Vashi, Vashi–CSMT, and Belapur–CSMT routes.

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Up direction (towards CSMT – 7 trains):

Train No 98520: Vashi 06:23 - CSMT 07:13

Train No 98052: Panvel 08:45 - CSMT 10:06

Train No 98092: Panvel 11:43 - CSMT 13:02

Train No 98356: Belapur 14:28 - CSMT 15:32

Train No 98166: Panvel 17:07 - CSMT 18:26

Train No 98204: Panvel 20:07 - CSMT 21:26

Train No 98242: Panvel 22:58 - CSMT 00:17

Down direction (towards Panvel, Belapur, Vashi)

Train No 98045: CSMT 07:17 - Panvel 08:37

Train No 98083: CSMT 10:10 - Panvel 11:30

Train No 98339: CSMT 13:07 - Belapur 14:13

Train No 98157: CSMT 15:36 - Panvel 16:56

Train No 98201: CSMT 18:33 - Panvel 19:54

Train No 98239: CSMT 21:30 - Panvel 22:50

Train No 98003: CSMT 00:24 - Vashi 01:13

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