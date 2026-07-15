Major Setback For INDIA Bloc As Sharad Pawar-Led NCP (SP) Set To Back Delimitation Bill In Upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session

Major Setback For UPA, Sharad Pawar-Led NCP (SP) Set To Back Delimitation Bill In Upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session |

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) is set to support the controversial Delimitation Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, according to reports, in a move that could mark a key departure from the broader Opposition's stand on the proposed legislation.

According to a report by India Today quoting sources, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), despite not being part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is expected to vote in favour of the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and facilitate the next delimitation exercise.

The reported decision comes amid heightened political activity in Maharashtra following a series of meetings between leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition NCP (SP), triggering fresh speculation over changing political equations in the state.

Both NCP Factions' Leaders Meet CM Fadnavis

According to reports, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, on Tuesday night regarding issues related to his Uran-Islampur Assembly constituency in Sangli district. Separately, senior ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare also met the chief minister, although the report quoting sources clarified that the meetings were held independently.

The back-to-back interactions have fuelled speculation about a possible thaw in relations between the two rival NCP factions and even renewed discussions of a potential rapprochement or merger.

Chidambaram Urges NCP (SP) & DMK Not To Support The Legislation

The political buzz intensified after senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram alleged that the BJP was attempting to secure the support of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the DMK for the proposed constitutional amendment.

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In a post on X, Chidambaram urged both parties not to support the legislation, arguing that delimitation based on the current formula would disproportionately reduce the parliamentary representation of states that had successfully controlled population growth in accordance with the National Population Policy.

The Centre is expected to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence on July 20. If introduced, the legislation is likely to trigger intense political debate, with delimitation emerging as one of the key issues before Parliament.