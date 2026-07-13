Devendra Fadnavis Becomes Maharashtra's Third Longest-Serving CM, Surpasses Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has added another milestone to his political career by becoming the state's third longest-serving Chief Minister, overtaking veteran leader Sharad Pawar in cumulative tenure.

Current Tenure Record

As of July 12, 2026, Fadnavis has completed a total of 2,430 days in office—approximately six years and seven months—surpassing Pawar's cumulative tenure of 2,412 days. With his third term currently underway, Fadnavis' record is expected to extend further with each passing day.

According to the state's records, only two former Chief Ministers—Vasantrao Naik and Vilasrao Deshmukh—have served longer than Fadnavis. Naik continues to hold the record with 4,096 days in office, followed by Deshmukh with 2,686 days.

Contrasting Political Journeys

The achievement is particularly significant given the contrasting political journeys of Fadnavis and Pawar. While Pawar held the Chief Minister's post four times, he never completed a full five-year term during any of his tenures. Fadnavis, on the other hand, has been sworn in as Chief Minister three times. His first stint, from 2014 to 2019, lasted a full five-year term, his second tenure lasted just six days in November 2019, and his ongoing third term has completed 585 days as of July 12, 2026.

The list of Maharashtra's longest-serving Chief Ministers now stands as follows: Vasantrao Naik (4,096 days), Vilasrao Deshmukh (2,686 days), Devendra Fadnavis (2,430 days), and Sharad Pawar (2,412 days).

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Born on July 22, 1970, in Nagpur to Gangadhar and Sarita Fadnavis, Devendra Fadnavis inherited a strong political legacy. His father served as an MLA, while his aunt, Shobhatai Fadnavis, was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly five times. Influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from an early age, he entered public life through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college years.

After earning his law degree from Nagpur University in 1992, Fadnavis began his electoral journey as a corporator in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. He served two consecutive terms as corporator before becoming one of Nagpur's youngest mayors. Notably, he also worked as a booth-level BJP worker during municipal elections, making his rise from a grassroots party worker to the Chief Minister's office one of the most remarkable political journeys in Maharashtra's recent history.

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