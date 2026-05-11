Major Relief For Kidney Patients! Maharashtra’s Biggest Dialysis Centre Now Operational In Navi Mumbai's Vashi |

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra’s largest municipal dialysis centre with a capacity of 50 beds commenced operatons in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, offering free treatment facilities to kidney patients in need. The special dialysis centre has been set up at the Vivekananda Cultural Centre building in Sector 14, Vashi.

NMMC Commissioner Visits Dialysis Facility

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde recently visited the facility and directed officials to widely publicise the free dialysis services so that maximum needy citizens can benefit from it.

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Officials said dialysis treatment often costs between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500 per session in private hospitals, with many patients requiring treatment two to three times a week. Considering the financial burden on ordinary families, the civic body decided to establish a large-scale free dialysis facility under one roof.

During the inspection, Shinde said the initiative aims to provide affordable and accessible healthcare support to patients suffering from severe kidney-related illnesses, especially amid the rising number of diabetes and hypertension cases.

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Senior civic officials, including Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, Medical Health Officer Dr Rajesh Mhatre, and other department heads, were also present during the inspection.

The commissioner said the dialysis initiative is linked to the broader Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) campaign under the National Family Health Survey programme. Under the campaign, health screenings are being conducted for citizens above the age of 30 to ensure early detection and prevention of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

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Highlighting the growing demand for dialysis facilities, Shinde stated that the municipal corporation has now made a total of 85 dialysis beds available across Navi Mumbai. Apart from the newly operational 50-bed Vashi facility, the civic body has also set up 10 dialysis beds at Vashi Municipal Hospital, 11 each at Nerul and Airoli hospitals, and three beds at the CBD Belapur centre.

Several Other Healthcare Facilities Announced

According to civic officials, more than 1,000 patients have already benefited from the special dialysis centre since it became operational in January this year. The commissioner also announced that several advanced healthcare facilities, including MRI and Cath Lab services, CSSD, modular mortuary facilities and a milk bank, will soon be introduced at Vashi Municipal Hospital as part of the corporation’s efforts to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure in Navi Mumbai.