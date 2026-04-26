BMC To Set Up Dialysis Centres In Five Suburban Mumbai Hospitals Offering Free And Subsidised Treatment | File Photo

Mumbia: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up dialysis centres in its suburban hospitals to ease the burden on patients. The facilities will be introduced at Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule and Bhagwati hospitals in Borivali, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, M. T. Hospital in Mulund, and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, following approval by the BMC’s Improvement Committee.

Long-standing demand for affordable dialysis

When a patient’s kidneys fail, dialysis becomes essential to remove toxins from the body and prevent life-threatening complications. However, the cost of dialysis is often beyond the reach of many patients and their families. For several years, there has been a strong demand for making dialysis services available in municipal hospitals. Taking note of this need, the BMC's Health Department has decided to introduce dialysis facilities in five suburban hospitals. Of these, three are located in the western suburbs and two in the eastern suburbs. Space will be allocated within these hospitals to set up the dialysis units.

Under this initiative, eligible patients will receive free dialysis treatment through a central government scheme. Those who do not qualify under the scheme will still be able to access dialysis services at subsidized rates, said an official. These centers will be established under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in five suburban hospitals. Each center will be equipped with ten dialysis machines and will be operated for a period of 30 years.

Two operators to run the five centres

The dialysis services across five civic hospitals will be operated by two organizations. Apex Kidney Care Pvt. Ltd. - Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Hospital in Borivali East, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, each at an annual rent of Rs. 4,20,004. Mukta Kidney and Dialysis Centre (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. will operate Hiralal Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali at Rs. 12,00,012 per year and M. T. Agarwal Hospital in Mulund at Rs. 7,20,000 per year.

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