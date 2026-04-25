Mumbai Crime: Nagpada Murder Solved, 2 Arrested From Nagpur For Killing 78-Year-Old Over Informer Suspicion

Crime Branch arrests two accused in Nagpada murder case after tracking them to Nagpur | File Photo

Mumbai, April 25: The Crime Branch has solved the brutal murder of 78-year-old Mohammed Iqbal Ibrahim Seliya, who was stabbed to death in Nagpada on April 20, and arrested two accused from Nagpur.

Accused confess to suspicion of informant link

During interrogation, accused Sadik Aakib Jawar, 29, allegedly confessed that he suspected the victim of being a police informer linked to earlier encounter killings of his relatives, officials said.

Two arrested from Nagpur

The arrested accused have been identified as Jawar and his associate Naushad Yusuf Mithani, 25. The Crime Branch Unit 3 carried out the probe and made the arrests from the Bada Tajbag area in Nagpur after technical and human intelligence inputs, police said.

Details of the incident and FIR

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 6:30 pm on April 20 at Karim Parda Mansion, First Floor, Room No. 10, Maulana Azad Road, Madanpura.

The Nagpada police have registered a case based on the complaint of the victim’s wife, Tanzila Mohammed Iqbal Seliya, 55, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Dispute over money investment

The complaint stated that the victim had allegedly invested Rs 65 lakh with Jawar, and disputes arose over delayed monthly returns. The argument escalated at the victim’s residence, after which Jawar allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Accused tried to evade arrest

Following the murder, both accused switched off their mobile phones and fled from their residences. They moved across different states outside Mumbai, frequently changing locations in an attempt to evade arrest. They were eventually traced to Nagpur and taken into custody, an official said.

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Motive linked to past encounters

During further investigation, police found that Jawar is the nephew of alleged gangster Sadik Kaliya and Arif Kaliya, who were killed in encounter operations in 1997 and 2002. He allegedly believed that Seliya had acted as an informer in those cases, leading to a motive of revenge. Further investigation is underway.

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