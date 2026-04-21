Mumbai: 78-Year-Old Investor Killed In Nagpada After ₹65 Lakh Return Row Turns Deadly | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 78-year-old man was allegedly brutally murdered in Madanpura, Nagpada, following a dispute over delayed monthly returns on a large investment, police said. The accused, a 35-year-old man, has been booked for murder and is currently under investigation.

The incident occurred on April 20 around 6:30 pm at Karim Pardha Mansion, 1st floor, Room No. 10, Maulana Azad Road, opposite Bismillah Hotel in Madanpura.

According to the FIR, the victim, Mohammed Iqbal Ibrahim Selia, had invested Rs65 lakh with the accused, identified as Sadik Aqib Jawar, a resident of Mira Road in Thane. The dispute reportedly arose after Selia did not receive the agreed monthly returns on time, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.

Police said that the accused, allegedly enraged after the argument, attacked Selia with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting multiple injuries on his neck, chest, abdomen, and hands, resulting in his death on the spot.

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The attack created panic in the Karim Pardha Mansion building. On receiving information, Nagpada police rushed to the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination before initiating further investigation.

Selia’s wife, Tanzila Mohammed Iqbal Selia, 55, filed a complaint, following which police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, for murder against the accused.

Further investigation is underway.