Mumbai Biryani Shop Owner Held By Gujarat ATS In ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ Terror Conspiracy

Irfan Kalekhan Pathan (22) and Murshid Zahid Akhtar Sheikh (21) | File Photo

Mumbai, April 21: A 21-year-old man running a small chicken biryani outlet in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday for his alleged role in an anti-national conspiracy linked to the so-called “Ghazwa-e-Hind” module, with officials claiming he was part of a plot to carry out terror activities and propagate extremist ideology through social media platforms.

Accused detained in joint operation

The accused, identified as Murshid Zahid Akhtar Sheikh (21), resides opposite Khairani Bagh near Jangleshwar Mandir in Sakinaka, was picked up by the Gujarat ATS with assistance from the Mumbai Police and taken to Gujarat for further questioning. He is alleged to be a close associate of Irfan Kalekhan Pathan (22), a resident of Siddhpur in Gujarat’s Patan district and the primary accused in the case.

Alleged links to extremist networks

Officials familiar with the probe said Sheikh and Pathan were allegedly in touch with suspected ISIS-linked handlers through encrypted platforms and had been exposed to extremist content linked to the module. According to the ATS, the two were in contact with radical elements and were attempting to mobilise individuals for unlawful activities. Sheikh’s mobile phone and other digital devices have been seized and sent for forensic examination, officials said, adding that investigators are analysing his digital footprint, including activity on platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram, while also examining communication trails and possible funding links.

Local verification underway

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have initiated background checks in Sakinaka and nearby areas to verify Sheikh’s local connections and daily activities, and are questioning neighbours and acquaintances to ascertain whether he had any associates in the city.

Probe into wider conspiracy

Officials said the probe was initiated following specific intelligence inputs indicating that Pathan was actively promoting fundamentalist ideology online and had allegedly conspired with associates to propagate the concept of “Ghazwa-e-Hind” and incite fear through plans of armed rebellion against the Indian state.

Investigators said Pathan was allegedly involved in efforts to recruit individuals, arrange weapons, organise training and raise funds for carrying out attacks. He was also suspected to be attempting to build a network by encouraging individuals from within India and abroad to join the terror module.

During preliminary interrogation and analysis of Pathan’s mobile phone, investigators said they found chats and digital material indicating that he was in contact with ISIS and several individuals and groups with a radical Islamic mindset through WhatsApp and Instagram. Officials alleged that, along with his associates, he was planning to establish “Ghazwa-e-Hind” across the country, target political leaders, persons associated with the RSS and others, and implement Sharia. The material also indicated plans to bring together like-minded Mujahideen from different states, send them to training camps for handling weapons and making RDX and other explosives, establish links with ISIS and other terror organisations, arrange smuggling of weapons from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and raise funds to carry out terrorist activities across the country.

Arrests and ongoing investigation

Further investigation led officials to Sheikh, who was allegedly in contact with Pathan and suspected to be involved in the conspiracy. With assistance from the Maharashtra Police, an ATS team detained Sheikh from Mumbai and brought him to Gujarat for questioning. Officials said objectionable content and chats relating to anti-national activities were recovered from his mobile phone.

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Both accused have been arrested and remanded to 11 days’ custody, and further investigation is underway to identify other individuals linked to the alleged network.

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