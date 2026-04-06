Maharashtra News: 2 More Suspects, Including Minor, Under Scanner In ISIS Online Propaganda Case

Investigators probe alleged ISIS-linked network using gaming apps and encrypted chats in Mumbai case | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 6: Two more suspects from Maharashtra, including a minor, have come under the radar of investigating agencies for their alleged links to a case involving online propaganda associated with the banned terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). This follows a coordinated operation by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, with assistance from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which resulted in multiple arrests on Saturday.

Arrests and key accused

The agencies arrested Mohammad Hamad Siddiqui (18), a student from Kurla, and Mosaib Ahmad alias Sonu alias Kamaal (33), an auto electrical mechanic from Khadavli in Thane district, after their roles surfaced in the conspiracy. Simultaneously, a suspected handler linked to ISIS’s online propaganda network, identified as Bada Imran, was arrested from Odisha.

During the ongoing probe, investigators identified two additional suspects: a 15-year-old student from Kandivali (West) and 27-year-old Yasir Khan, an employee at a finance company in Thane. The Special Cell carried out searches at their residences and served them notices to appear before the Special Cell in Delhi in the same case.

Family response and background

Following the arrest in Kurla, Hamad’s father, Jalaluddin Siddiqui, claimed his son is innocent and has been falsely implicated. He stated that Hamad was a bright student preparing for his Class 12 board exams and that he had taken loans to fund his education. According to the father, Hamad had become addicted to the online games PUBG and Free Fire over the last three years and had recently been speaking to unknown individuals on the phone for long durations, though the family "never imagined" it could escalate to a terror probe. He alleged that no suspicious material was recovered from their home, with police only seizing two mobile phones belonging to him and his elder son.

Online gaming platforms under scrutiny

Sources said investigators are examining online gaming applications that were used as covert communication channels to evade surveillance. According to sources, certain gaming platforms that allow in-game chat and group interaction are suspected to have been used for initial contact, recruitment, and gradual ideological grooming before shifting conversations to encrypted applications such as Telegram and Signal. Officials believe such platforms may have provided an informal and less-suspected space for coordination among individuals later linked to the alleged conspiracy.

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Investigation and transit remand

The Special Cell produced Hamad and Mosaib before a Mumbai special court and secured their transit remand to take them to Delhi. Investigators believe the suspects may have been self-radicalised through online content and were active in encrypted messaging groups on Telegram and Signal. These channels, which allegedly included foreign nationals and ISIS facilitators, were reportedly used to discuss a terror conspiracy targeting multiple locations across India.

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