Major Fire Erupts In Private Bus At Depot Near Nagpur Railway Station Ahead Of Departure - WATCH

Nagpur: A major fire broke out in a private bus at a depot near Nagpur Railway Station on Thursday, June 11. Visuals from the scene showed the bus completely gutted by the blaze. The vehicle was stationed at a depot from where buses operate on routes towards Madhya Pradesh when the incident occurred.

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According to a post shared by NextMinute News, the bus belonged to Amina Travels. Visuals from the scene showed the vehicle engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the air. Some people were also seen standing at the depot as the bus was engulfed in flames. The incident reportedly occurred when the driver started the engine, following which smoke began coming from the engine.

The bus was reportedly being prepared for departure at the time of the incident. The blaze quickly spread through the vehicle, causing extensive damage.

Currently, the exact cause of the fire is not known. There is also no official information regarding any injuries or casualties in the incident.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, a major tragedy was averted after swift action by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver after the bus caught fire while travelling through the Chandwad Ghat section in Nashik district. The bus was en route through the ghat section when the fire broke out. However, the prompt response of the driver and the timely evacuation of passengers ensured that all 46 passengers escaped unharmed. Horrific visuals showed the bus completely engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing out into the air.

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