Bus At Santacruz Depot Catches Fire After Short Circuit In Driver's Cabin; No Injuries Reported

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Mumbai: A fire broke out in a BEST bus at Santacruz Depot in the early hours of Tuesday after a short circuit reportedly occurred in the driver's cabin while the vehicle was being moved for refuelling. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to information available, the bus bearing number 7762 (MH01DR6157) from Santacruz Depot (Mateshwari) was a depot sick bus that had earlier developed a clutch defect. After repair work was completed, the driver was taking the bus to the fuel station inside Santacruz Depot at around 2.45 am when a short circuit allegedly occurred in the driver's cabin, triggering a fire.

Staff members from MUTSPPL immediately responded to the situation and used around 20 fire extinguishers in an attempt to control the flames. The fire brigade was also alerted and reached the spot at approximately 3.10 am.

Firefighters then sprayed water on the bus and successfully brought the fire under control. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. Further details regarding the extent of damage caused to the bus are awaited.

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