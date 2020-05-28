Major fire breaks out at hotel in south Mumbai; 25 rescued

A major fire broke out in a five-storey hotel in south Mumbai on Wednesday night. At least 25 people were rescued by the fire department.

The fire broke out in the second and fourth floors of Hotel Fortune building in Dhobi Talao. Twenty-five doctors were residing in the hotel. The BMC has arranged temporary accommodation for emergency and essential service staffers, including doctors and nurses, in various hotels and lodges in the city due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation is totally under control now and no injuries have been reported, said Mumbai Fire Brigade. The cause of the blaze is not known immediately.