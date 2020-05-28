Major fire breaks out at hotel in south Mumbai; 25 rescued

A major fire broke out in a five-storey hotel in south Mumbai on Wednesday night. At least 25 people were rescued by the fire department.
The fire broke out in the second and fourth floors of Hotel Fortune building in Dhobi Talao. Twenty-five doctors were residing in the hotel. The BMC has arranged temporary accommodation for emergency and essential service staffers, including doctors and nurses, in various hotels and lodges in the city due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation is totally under control now and no injuries have been reported, said Mumbai Fire Brigade. The cause of the blaze is not known immediately.
Earlier on April 21, a big fire broke out in a lodging room of Hotel Ripon near Mumbai Central, which was being used as a quarantine facility by the civic body.
Twenty-five quarantined persons and two others were rescued from the hotel. The building was being used as an isolation centre for suspected coronavirus patients. At least eight fire engines were pressed into service and the flames were brought under control after 45 minutes. The fire was confined to electrical wiring, installations, beds, wooden furniture and air-conditioners on the first floor.
