Major Drug Bust: MBVV Police Unearth MD Manufacturing Unit In Uttar Pradesh; ₹22.79 Crore Contraband Seized | File

Mira Road: In a major breakthrough against inter-state drug syndicates, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Crime Detection Cell (Zone 4) has busted a large-scale Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory operating out of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press note issued by the Public Relations Officer of the MBVV Police Commissionerate, the total value of the seized contraband and manufacturing chemicals in this multi-state operation has now reached a staggering ₹22.79 crore. A total of 20 accused individuals have been arrested so far.

The operation tracing back to the factory began on April 4, 2026. Acting on a tip-off, the Nayanagar Police in Mira Road (East) intercepted a woman identified as Firdous Arbaaz Qureshi. Police recovered 1 kg and 234 grams of high-quality Mephedrone (MD) drug from her possession, valued at approximately ₹2,46,80,280. A case was subsequently registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the initial arrest, higher authorities directed a rigorous, top-down investigation. Over the course of the probe, the police successfully tracked and apprehended 18 more suspects connected to the supply chain from various regions, including Ambivli, Malad, and Manori in Mumbai, as well as Zaheerabad in Telangana. During this phase, MD drugs, specialized chemicals, and processing machinery valued at ₹20.32 crore were seized.

The breakthrough to the source came with the arrest of the 19th accused, Tasleem Arif Chhotu alias Razzaq, on June 16, 2026. Caught within the jurisdiction of the Sandila Police Station in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, Razzaq's interrogation led the MBVV Crime Detection team directly to the production hub.

At the site, police recovered Mephedrone (MD) Drug 1 kg and 26 grams, Mono Methylamine (MMA): 300 liters (a key precursor chemical used to manufacture MD), Laboratory Equipment: Heating dryers, separation flasks, heating mantles, recovery flasks, four-finger clamps, addition funnels, and glass funnels used to synthesize the narcotics.

The materials seized at the factory setup are valued at ₹2.47 crore.

The successful operation was executed under the guidance of top police officials, including MBVV Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey, Additional Police Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Avinash Ambure, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal.

The ground team from Crime Detection Cell (Zone 4) was led by Police Inspector Pramod Badakh, alongside Assistant Police Inspectors Prashant Gangurde and Dattatray Sarak, and a dedicated team of personnel including Taware, Madane, Patil, Bhalerao, Gaikwad, Chaudhary, Suryavanshi, Yadav, Patil, Kamble, Shermale, Rajput, and Cyber Cell officer Santosh Chavan.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/